- Fixed a bug that caused the aging mark to appear on water glasses.
- Fixed a bug that caused workers to stay in the tavern if it was opened and closed quickly.
- Fixed a bug that caused that the cellar door could be removed trying to pick up the bar counter.
- Fixed a bug that incorrectly showed normal customers as VIPs.
- Fixed a bug that caused tiles from the next season to appear the night before the month change.
- Fixed a bug that didn't allow assigning a secondary key to access the employee panel.
- Fixed a bug that caused the housekeeper to look up at the reception desk.
- Modified the collider of the Rope Fence that could leave the player blocked.
- We have fixed several bugs that caused that the walls of the cellar couldn't be selected correctly.
- We have solved an error that caused that the player couldn't mine.
- Fixed a bug that playing with 2 players caused that the orders from the tables and from the rooms were not shown correctly.
- We have updated the translations.
Travellers Rest update for 28 September 2023
Patch v0.6.1.6
Patchnotes via Steam Community
