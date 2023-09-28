 Skip to content

Travellers Rest update for 28 September 2023

Patch v0.6.1.6

Patch v0.6.1.6 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a bug that caused the aging mark to appear on water glasses.
  • Fixed a bug that caused workers to stay in the tavern if it was opened and closed quickly.
  • Fixed a bug that caused that the cellar door could be removed trying to pick up the bar counter.
  • Fixed a bug that incorrectly showed normal customers as VIPs.
  • Fixed a bug that caused tiles from the next season to appear the night before the month change.
  • Fixed a bug that didn't allow assigning a secondary key to access the employee panel.
  • Fixed a bug that caused the housekeeper to look up at the reception desk.
  • Modified the collider of the Rope Fence that could leave the player blocked.
  • We have fixed several bugs that caused that the walls of the cellar couldn't be selected correctly.
  • We have solved an error that caused that the player couldn't mine.
  • Fixed a bug that playing with 2 players caused that the orders from the tables and from the rooms were not shown correctly.
  • We have updated the translations.

