Regular Update v0.1.10. New Dwarf AI and Important Fixes/Changes

General
Dwarf
- Complete overhaul of Dwarf AI.
- Dwarves will take a couple seconds to check their behavior and start working.
- Code Cleanup (good for me since it was a bit overkill!)
- Dwarves won't randomly hit the air before moving.
- Dwarves won't take forever getting to their destination the closer they're to their destination. This basically will stop dwarves from taking their time going to the LEFT of an enemy. Depending on the enemy direction, they will stop on the left or right side.
- Dwarves movement is overall better than before.
- Dwarves Behavior will NOW be their Behavior. Their Status will behave like it should.
- Dwarves animation will reset for faster Status changes in between Resting, etc.
Enemies
- Enemies will now spawn closer to Dwarves. If a Dwarf behavior is COMBAT it will spawn near that Dwarf. If no Dwarf has COMBAT behavior selected, the enemies will pick a random Dwarf to spawn near. That way your Dwarves won't have 100 areas of traveling.
- Increased enemy armor.
- Enemies will no longer spawn when relaunching the game or as soon as you unlock combat.
- Enemy waypoints will be near where they spawn instead of random within the entire floor.
UI
Movable Windows
- Moving windows towards the edge of the screen will now clamp on to the edge instead of snapping back. This should fix moving windows on the edge of the screen for higher resolutions.
Dwarven Book
- Removed 'Pages' for materials. All Materials will be on the same page.
Dwarf Window
- Status will show faster.
Fixes
World Generation
- Fixed new floors not spawning due to the check for it being skipped. Your next floor reset you will get a new floor and after that it's RNG
- Fixed Floor resets counter incrementing twice as much. Enjoy your free resets. :)
UI
- Fixed Tooltip blinking in and out on higher resolutions.
Recipes
- Fixed recipes not showing as unlocked when you clearly have them unlocked.
