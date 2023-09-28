Patch 1.4.367

Hello everyone!
- fixed an issue where you couldn't load some old saves from before the 1.0 update
- fixed an issue where the collection / distribution center storage would not clear after switching resources
- fixed some german localization issues as well as some missing ones
- centered the main park building on it's foundation
From all the comments it seems that the #1 complaint is clunkiness. We're working to address this.
Tomorrow, you're probably gonna get graphics settings and next week, you'll get a lot more descriptions and infos when you select buildings for construction.
Happy playing!
Changed files in this update