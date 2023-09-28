Patch 1.4.367

Hello everyone!

fixed an issue where you couldn't load some old saves from before the 1.0 update

fixed an issue where the collection / distribution center storage would not clear after switching resources

fixed some german localization issues as well as some missing ones

centered the main park building on it's foundation

From all the comments it seems that the #1 complaint is clunkiness. We're working to address this.

Tomorrow, you're probably gonna get graphics settings and next week, you'll get a lot more descriptions and infos when you select buildings for construction.

Happy playing!