 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

InfraSpace update for 28 September 2023

Patch 1.4.367

Share · View all patches · Build 12309451 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone!

  • fixed an issue where you couldn't load some old saves from before the 1.0 update
  • fixed an issue where the collection / distribution center storage would not clear after switching resources
  • fixed some german localization issues as well as some missing ones
  • centered the main park building on it's foundation

From all the comments it seems that the #1 complaint is clunkiness. We're working to address this.
Tomorrow, you're probably gonna get graphics settings and next week, you'll get a lot more descriptions and infos when you select buildings for construction.

Happy playing!

Changed files in this update

InfraSpace Content Depot 1511461
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 1511462
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link