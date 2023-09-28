 Skip to content

Monstermörder update for 28 September 2023

Watch development of the Massive Update for Monstermoerder.

Monstermörder update for 28 September 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Watch Live Now

Monstermoerder is getting a complete overhaul and complete rebuild as it moves to UE5.2. You can watch as lead developer works on Kick. https://kick.com/ghostdev-710

Please feel free to comment anything you want to see in the game, ask the developer any questions as he builds, and watch the progress of the update..

This will be Monstermoerders biggest update yet!

Other ways to view us is on Tic Tok

Please show us some love on Tic Tok by following us and sharing the video's. https://www.tiktok.com/t/ZT821BU4A/

Come talk to us on Discord!

https://discord.gg/PAE5VJN3

Visit us on the Web

www.invisibleghoststudiosllc.com

Thank You
IGS Team

Changed depots in test branch

View more data in app history for build 12309449
Monstermörder Content Depot 1456251
