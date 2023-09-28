Watch development of the Massive Update for Monstermoerder.

Watch Live Now
Monstermoerder is getting a complete overhaul and complete rebuild as it moves to UE5.2. You can watch as lead developer works on Kick. https://kick.com/ghostdev-710
Please feel free to comment anything you want to see in the game, ask the developer any questions as he builds, and watch the progress of the update..
This will be Monstermoerders biggest update yet!
Changed depots in test branch