Update 0.47.1

Quick play changes

The steam workshop browser is now available in the quick play section to download and play battles from the main menu

The outdated integrated conquest, koth and zombie survival maps have been replaced with some featured workshop maps. Koth and zombie survival categories have been replaced with "Combat" and "Story & Horror"

Updating custom content

The game stores custom content in battles to ensure that it is available when battles are shared on the workshop or the used items become unavailable or change. There is now a new tool to update custom items in a map with the latest locally stored or installed workshop version of the same item.

Interaction sounds

Added sounds for when the cursor hovers or clicks UI elements

Added sounds for placing, selecting, deselecting and deleting units in the battle editor

The volume of both options can be adjusted or disabled in the settings

Features & improvements

Improved animations of UI tooltips and hover effects

Adjusted the look various UI panels and elements

Added IgnoreTargetZone node to use triggers to ignore targets for units in certain areas

Improved objective targeting behaviour for conquest/koth game modes

After a unit was killed, the scripting tags will now be removed automatically

Improved color picker and measurement tool performance

Subscribed workshop battles and prefabs are now updated automatically when clicking on them in the workshop browser

Bug fixes