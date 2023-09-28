Update 0.47.1

Quick play changes
- The steam workshop browser is now available in the quick play section to download and play battles from the main menu
- The outdated integrated conquest, koth and zombie survival maps have been replaced with some featured workshop maps. Koth and zombie survival categories have been replaced with "Combat" and "Story & Horror"
Updating custom content
The game stores custom content in battles to ensure that it is available when battles are shared on the workshop or the used items become unavailable or change. There is now a new tool to update custom items in a map with the latest locally stored or installed workshop version of the same item.
Interaction sounds
- Added sounds for when the cursor hovers or clicks UI elements
- Added sounds for placing, selecting, deselecting and deleting units in the battle editor
- The volume of both options can be adjusted or disabled in the settings
Features & improvements
- Improved animations of UI tooltips and hover effects
- Adjusted the look various UI panels and elements
- Added IgnoreTargetZone node to use triggers to ignore targets for units in certain areas
- Improved objective targeting behaviour for conquest/koth game modes
- After a unit was killed, the scripting tags will now be removed automatically
- Improved color picker and measurement tool performance
- Subscribed workshop battles and prefabs are now updated automatically when clicking on them in the workshop browser
Bug fixes
- Fixed that own custom items could not be loaded into the editor in some cases
- Fixed that some UI elements would be rendered in front of the pause menu
- Updating a local custom prefab will now correctly update the icon
- Fixed incorrect health bar color rendering when far away from the camera
- Fixed that editing attachments for the 3rd weapon slot did not work properly
- Fixed workshop sorting by friends or followed
- Fixed problems that caused the camera to become stuck after spectating
- Fixed rendering of invisible units in workshop, scripting and local icons
Changed files in this update