Space Nations - Battlearena update for 28 September 2023

Hotfix 0.5.1

Build 12309436 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changelist:

  • [Added] Added a short description for each ship, module and weapon in both the hangar and inventory in all supported localizations while a mouse cursor is hovering. The hint function can be disabled in the "Game" section by desire
  • [Changed] The time interval between the tankers arrival on the battlefield has been increased
  • [Fixed] Assassin’s wings now unfold/fold as the acceleration increases/decreases
  • [Fixed] Weaponry shells and missiles excessive consumption is fixed when reloading
  • [Fixed] Fixed periodic lack of weaponry reloading process at the beginning of the match
  • [Fixed] Missing display of engine particles for ships if the "Flight Assistant" was disabled was fixed. In the new conditions, particles are displayed up until the maximum cruise speed will be achieved while the “Forward” key is pressed
  • [[Fixed] The position of ship icons placement on the player’s plate has been adjusted

