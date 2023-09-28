 Skip to content

TimeShifters update for 28 September 2023

Bug Fix 28/09/2023

28/09/2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed flamethrower damage.
  • Fixed mapmaker spawns.
  • Fixed flamethrower flames tanking fps.
  • Fixed Light machine gun belt.
  • Snipers use a new scope (beta).
  • Multiplayer UI changes.
  • Lobby now shows game mode info on map image.
  • Mapmaker no longer loads an old version of saved map.
  • Mapmaker no longer loads a workshop map that was played previously.
  • Tweaks to netcode to prepare the bots update.

NOTE: There maybe some bugs in this build, please let us know if you find any! :)

