Bug Fix 28/09/2023

- Fixed flamethrower damage.
- Fixed mapmaker spawns.
- Fixed flamethrower flames tanking fps.
- Fixed Light machine gun belt.
- Snipers use a new scope (beta).
- Multiplayer UI changes.
- Lobby now shows game mode info on map image.
- Mapmaker no longer loads an old version of saved map.
- Mapmaker no longer loads a workshop map that was played previously.
- Tweaks to netcode to prepare the bots update.
NOTE: There maybe some bugs in this build, please let us know if you find any! :)
Changed files in this update