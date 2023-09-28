Steam Playtest #5: Patch #1

Dear friends!

Here is the patch with fixes and polishing, addressing the feedback from the first week of tests!

We, as developers, are thankful for your active participation and for any feedback you provide.

Game Changes:

Added:

Increased the quantity of herbs and mushrooms spawned;

Added a lvl 2 powder seller to Rivulet Island;

The slow debuff makes its return to vendors’ stocks;

Added new icons for crafting cauldrons;

Added an alternative entrance to the Spider Cave on Rivulet Island;

Added crafting recipes of “Meditation” and “Regeration” powders up to level 9;

The energy bar can display numerical values;

Changed:

Improved the visuals of the character inventory window;

IIncreased the reward of “Uncle’s Heir” quest;

IQuest “Hit the Road: Daerkunn” has new requirement and can now be accepted indefinitely;

IChanged seal crafting recipes;

IDisabled ability to drop items on Rivulet Island;

Fixed:

Named and Castle mobs no longer give XP;

Quest “Might of Magic” - new reward;

Fixed incorrect names and descriptions of some teleportation tokens;

Fixed the issue when Rivulet Island token could be used near a portal of the Arena of Daerkunn;

The innkeeper NPC in the Arena of Daerkunn now has a proper food stock;

Technical Changes:

Changed:

Game chat messages have time stamps;

Fixed:

Issues with real estate chests;

Fixed several errors that led to client crashes;

Fixed the error with attribute redistribution widget initialization;

Fixed the error that occurred when changing the name of the guild;

Fixed the error when players could accept unavailable quests;

Optimized:

Increased backend service stability including the regional ones.

ROG’oms Up!