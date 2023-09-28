20230929 0.8.30.0 Patch and Update Notes

- Optimize the interface for build buildings and add a batch of new building templates
- Optimized some character models to improve game performance and make the frame rate more stable
- Optimize the logic of determining the outcome of the competition between NPCs in the Kungfu Contest
- Optimized some text descriptions
- Optimized for low image quality to improve rendering efficiency
- Adjust the ambient light brightness at night
- Optimize the logic of family relationship generation
- Optimize some adventure events
- Optimized the random size value of NPC
- Optimize some model materials
- Optimize some game effects to improve game performance and make the frame rate more stable
- Optimize the LOD of the game model to improve game performance and make the frame rate more stable
- Optimized the scene of large land plots to improve game performance and make the frame rate more stable
- Optimize the favorability value required for learning skills
- Adjusted the attitude value generated when teaching skills, inner kungfy, and abilities to NPCs
- Increased the output of animal skins
- Optimized the texture of the building module
- Repair interaction has been added to the Party Flag
- Add greeting, team formation, and command functions (you can now use shortcut keys or shortcut buttons on the main interface to proactively greet the surrounding NPCs and ask them to look at you. When your favorability is up to standard, you can form a team and order them perform some action)
- Add some new adventure events
- Add firecracker props, lighting firecrackers can set off fireworks
- Add festival system. During the festival, merchant ships will change their models and sell firecracker props
- Add baby-making system. When conditions are met, characters of the opposite sex can be invited to share the same bed and give birth to offspring. The offspring can inherit some attributes, abilities and destiny of their parents, and the offspring can grow into real NPCs.
- Some bed facilities add co-sleeping interaction, and you can sleep on the same bed with your characters who follow you, team characters, and pets
- Add the ability to interact with the City Guardian to pray for offspring
- Add some game sound effects
- After the player is born and chooses his parents, he can assign attributes once
- Fix the problem that the disability buffs may still be retained after traveling through the world
- Fixed the issue where NPC would overlap with existing buildings when constructing buildings
- Fixed some problems that may affect gameplay when placing decorations in buildings
- Fixed the problem that if the station is placed on the edge of the land, the teleportation function may not work properly
- Fixed the issue where a female monk would appear if the player was born as a female and the father was from the Shaolin sect
- Fixed the problem of incorrect LOD when initializing the plot scene
- Fixed the problem that the game will report an error after the Toxin Worm Caster's head is taken
- Fixed the problem that the treasure map may have blank content, and the comparison map of the treasure map may have blank content
- Fixed the problem that some ability training will still be triggered when dying
- Fixed the issue where blank options may appear in dialogue options when an event is triggered
- Fixed the issue where the NPC's head expression icon may not appear correctly
- Fixed the problem that when the goodwill between characters is reduced to a certain level, the grudge relationship is not correctly generated
13.Fixed the problem that the effect of karma [Ill Fate] did not work correctly
- Fixed the issue where the corresponding attitudes may not be generated correctly when creating a relationship between characters
15.Fixed the problem that the skill [Toxin-casting Spell] may not be effective
绝世好武功 The Matchless Kungfu update for 28 September 2023
20230929 0.8.30.0 Patch and Update Notes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 1696441
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update