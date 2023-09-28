Demonologist v1.0.1 Patch

Hello Demonologists,
Here are the release notes for the 1.0.1 patch:
Fixed:
- Getting stuck behind the door and being pushed out of the Deadwood House map.
- Getting stuck in the piano.
And here's a little sneak peek for you!
