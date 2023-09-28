 Skip to content

Demonologist update for 28 September 2023

Demonologist v1.0.1 Patch

Patchnotes

Hello Demonologists,

Here are the release notes for the 1.0.1 patch:

Fixed:

  • Getting stuck behind the door and being pushed out of the Deadwood House map.
  • Getting stuck in the piano.

And here's a little sneak peek for you!


Clock Wizard Games

