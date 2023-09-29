Dev Log #079: 2023-09-29

On this Autumn Festival, both Fat Rabbit and Thief Rabbit have unveiled their brand new appearances! Let's wish everyone a happy Mid-Autumn Festival together!

Please note that Thief Rabbit's skin is now female, and the original rabbit character only appears during the combat with the Rabbit Fairy. Which rabbit is your favorite?

Major Optimizations

The energy cost of Gaia’s Blessing is reduced from 3 to 2.

Removed the mirror image feature from the NPCs summoned by Good Monk.

The Ghost King's Event now allows White Dragon to exchange resurrection items for a chance to choose 1 out of 6 rare cards.

The fourth option of the Event of Altar of Wind and Storm for White Dragon has been changed to allow you to exchange 10 maximum health for a chance to choose 1 out of 10 rare cards. This increases the White Dragon's speed of development.

Optimized the explanation of the Seduction status.

The Celestial of Wisdom now joins the last dialogue box with your previous choice.

Yellow Brow Worship restores 30 HP to the entire team.

The compass will no longer appear after the third chapter.

Bug Fixes