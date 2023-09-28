Patch for Realms Deep 2023

So Zombaliens should be in the Realms Deep sale, and I thought I would update it to show it's still being worked on. I think it has been a while since last time.
I didn't keep track of all the changes, various bug fixes, quality of life changes... Here are a few :
-New main menu.
-Episode 1 maps reworked, with a bit more details and interactive elements and occasional other changes.
-New props include trash bags or fire sprinklers that interact with fire and electricity.
-New usable items include alien hand grenades (in alien pods), shields or Cthulhu plushies (it might have uses).
-You can now hear enemies footsteps.
-Improved effect when being hit by psychic attacks.
-You can make humans follow you.
-The Belittling Eye (Shrinker) has a larger radius.
-2 new secrets maps. 1 in episode 1 and 1 in episode 2. Both are short and the 1st one should be very easy to find. There are now 3 secrets maps in episode 1 and 2 in episode 2.
