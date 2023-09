Share · View all patches · Build 12308938 · Last edited 28 September 2023 – 16:59:08 UTC by Wendy

It's been one year since we released it on Steam Early Access!

Today we released a small update with some minor fixes and a new wonder inspired by Hagia Sophia.

We are planning to release a new architectural style for base buildings and new wonders during October and November.

The "1.0" release date will also be announced as soon as we get all the upcoming features polished!

Thank you everyone for your support!