 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Life Not Supported update for 30 September 2023

Patch 0.4.3.75

Share · View all patches · Build 12308854 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This patch changes the following:

  • Adds the Organic Storage blueprint. You can finally store potatoes & flowers!
  • Fixes issues relating to the new Liquid Storage blueprint.
  • Fixes Co-op soft lock in tutorial.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 1670811
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link