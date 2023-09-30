Patch 0.4.3.75

This patch changes the following:
- Adds the Organic Storage blueprint. You can finally store potatoes & flowers!
- Fixes issues relating to the new Liquid Storage blueprint.
- Fixes Co-op soft lock in tutorial.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
This patch changes the following:
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update