Demon Of The Dark update for 28 September 2023

Demon Of The Dark - Improvement Update + Hotfix V1.1

28 September 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added Controls in Main Menu
  • Reduced Player Height
  • Improved Main Menu
  • Lever Model Updated
  • Improved Rat AI
  • Updated Widgets
  • Improved Dialogues

