- Added Controls in Main Menu
- Reduced Player Height
- Improved Main Menu
- Lever Model Updated
- Improved Rat AI
- Updated Widgets
- Improved Dialogues
Demon Of The Dark update for 28 September 2023
Demon Of The Dark - Improvement Update + Hotfix V1.1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2582101
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update