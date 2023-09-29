 Skip to content

Airships: Conquer the Skies update for 29 September 2023

Version 1.2.3

Last edited by Wendy

  • Added setting for enabling/disabling spy actions in conquest. (You still use spies to see enemy cities either way.)
  • Fixed tentacles losing track of crew or trying to grab already grabbed crew.
  • You are now notified when hen an enemy's new alliance causes a new war for you.
  • The game finally no longer sometimes repositions buildings at the start of combat.
  • Fixed modded zombies turning up on the wrong side.
  • Fixed spy action success chance tooltip.
  • Fixed weapon barrel lighting bug.
  • AI no longer gets stuck moving fleets back and forth when reinforcing an allied city.
  • Fixed the game crashing when a town was incorporated into another empire in the middle of a fight over that town.
  • Crew spawned through hero abilities now despawn again after combat.
  • Reduced money and reputation gained from cultists spawned in the age of madness.
  • Fixed camera not going up far enough in direct control mode.
  • The landscape and weather selectors in combat setup now have scroll bars when needed.
  • Fixed modded external barrel animations.
  • When you're demanding more territory than you're offering, the decrease in AI approval is now shown as a line item in the diplomacy offer editor.
  • Fixed the altitude change sound not ending when you exit direct control mode.

