- Added setting for enabling/disabling spy actions in conquest. (You still use spies to see enemy cities either way.)
- Fixed tentacles losing track of crew or trying to grab already grabbed crew.
- You are now notified when hen an enemy's new alliance causes a new war for you.
- The game finally no longer sometimes repositions buildings at the start of combat.
- Fixed modded zombies turning up on the wrong side.
- Fixed spy action success chance tooltip.
- Fixed weapon barrel lighting bug.
- AI no longer gets stuck moving fleets back and forth when reinforcing an allied city.
- Fixed the game crashing when a town was incorporated into another empire in the middle of a fight over that town.
- Crew spawned through hero abilities now despawn again after combat.
- Reduced money and reputation gained from cultists spawned in the age of madness.
- Fixed camera not going up far enough in direct control mode.
- The landscape and weather selectors in combat setup now have scroll bars when needed.
- Fixed modded external barrel animations.
- When you're demanding more territory than you're offering, the decrease in AI approval is now shown as a line item in the diplomacy offer editor.
- Fixed the altitude change sound not ending when you exit direct control mode.
Airships: Conquer the Skies update for 29 September 2023
Version 1.2.3
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Airships Windows 53 Depot 342561
- Loading history…
Airships Linux 53 Depot 342562
- Loading history…
Airships Mac 53 Depot 342563
- Loading history…
Airships Linux 64 Depot 342564
- Loading history…
Airships Press Windows Depot 342565
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update