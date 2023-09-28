 Skip to content

Victim update for 28 September 2023

Extra Bit Victim Build 2.0.0.84

Share · View all patches · Build 12308807 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Build 2.0.0.84 includes
-climbing animation adjustments for the player
-Level design adjustments to accommodate the climbing animation adjustments for the player in all applicable areas
-Fixed climbing bug when player climbs near the left side of the screen within a platforming area

Changed files in this update

