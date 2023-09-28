Build 2.0.0.84 includes
-climbing animation adjustments for the player
-Level design adjustments to accommodate the climbing animation adjustments for the player in all applicable areas
-Fixed climbing bug when player climbs near the left side of the screen within a platforming area
Victim update for 28 September 2023
Extra Bit Victim Build 2.0.0.84
