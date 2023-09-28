 Skip to content

Her Heart's Desire: A Landlord Epic update for 28 September 2023

Language list update, see patch notes for full list

28 September 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I've added Italian, Turkish, Brazilian Portuguese, and Russian translations to the game. For English speakers, no new changes. Please enjoy.

