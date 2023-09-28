 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

TheCEOLoveMe update for 28 September 2023

Fixed some issues affecting gameplay

Share · View all patches · Build 12308547 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. When entering the game, the elevator is always open to reduce viewing angle bugs.
  2. Slightly slow down the walking speed of the Luo, so that he no longer feels like he is floating.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2528901
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link