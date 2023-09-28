 Skip to content

The Clown's Forest update for 28 September 2023

Small Patch for The Clown's Forest

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone!

Today I can announce the official release of the Steam Achievements for The Clown's Forest!

I have added support for 33 Achievements that you can obtain throughout your playthroughs!

I hope this adds replay value to the game!

I have also added a brand new A.I to the enemies in this update for a better experience without the enemies glitching out and making the game TOO easy!

Hoping to have more news on upcoming projects soon!
And thank you for your support!
-SilentWraith

Changed files in this update

