New Diebrary Update 1.1.1

Diebrary Patch 1.1.1: Auto Aim and Fire!
Features
In this patch we've added two new gameplay settings
-
Auto Aim
- When enabled, automatically point your primary weapon in the direction of the nearest enemy
-
Auto Shoot
- Your Fire-button becomes a toggle for automatically firing your primary weapon
- Quickly toggle off shooting to reach a pet in need of rescue, then toggle it back on to resume the carnage!
Bugfixes
- Fixed a bug where damage would be increased +12% each level with no drawback
Changed files in this update