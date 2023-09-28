 Skip to content

Diebrary update for 28 September 2023

New Diebrary Update 1.1.1

Diebrary Patch 1.1.1: Auto Aim and Fire!

Features

In this patch we've added two new gameplay settings

  • Auto Aim

    • When enabled, automatically point your primary weapon in the direction of the nearest enemy

  • Auto Shoot

    • Your Fire-button becomes a toggle for automatically firing your primary weapon
    • Quickly toggle off shooting to reach a pet in need of rescue, then toggle it back on to resume the carnage!

Bugfixes

  • Fixed a bug where damage would be increased +12% each level with no drawback

