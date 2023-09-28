 Skip to content

Lys and Ruka's Magical Bag update for 28 September 2023

Updated to ver 1.39.

Build 12308142

Patchnotes via Steam Community

ver1.39
・When the maximum HP is above a certain level and the HP is full, when the damage is more than the maximum HP.
Changed so that 1 remains. This does not work in Challenge mode.
・Removed Tweet function as it is no longer available. TT

Changed files in this update

