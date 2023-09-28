ver1.39
・When the maximum HP is above a certain level and the HP is full, when the damage is more than the maximum HP.
Changed so that 1 remains. This does not work in Challenge mode.
・Removed Tweet function as it is no longer available. TT
Lys and Ruka's Magical Bag update for 28 September 2023
Updated to ver 1.39.
ver1.39
