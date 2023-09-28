Patch notes 28/09/2023 23:10

All changes and fixes are applicable to existing saves, unless stated otherwise.
All mission changes are applicable only to the new generated missions.
- Added: New missions and new mission types
- Added: New tool "computerDestroyer" (NEW GAME ONLY)
- Added: New way to escalate privileges
- Changed: Small improvements to existing missions
- Fixed: When terminal was closed during "sudo su" command it was not properly reinitialized when reopened
- Added: Random pictures generated on the computers (SFW)
- Changed: "ls" command allow nested path
- Changed: "ls" command directories displayed first
- Added: "alias -list" to display created command aliases
- Fixed: "find" command fix when file found on the top path
- Fixed: fixed terminal switching focus bug when command finished, but player is typing in another terminal
Also two side notes:
- I uploaded a video on how to use stack-overflow in-game app stack-overflow explanation
- I'm streaming again tomorrow on my twitch account: twitch In fact, for now I'll be streaming the game every Friday at 9 PM CET.
Changed files in this update