Patch notes 28/09/2023 23:10

All changes and fixes are applicable to existing saves, unless stated otherwise.

All mission changes are applicable only to the new generated missions.

Added: New missions and new mission types

Added: New tool "computerDestroyer" (NEW GAME ONLY)

Added: New way to escalate privileges

Changed: Small improvements to existing missions

Fixed: When terminal was closed during "sudo su" command it was not properly reinitialized when reopened

Added: Random pictures generated on the computers (SFW)

Changed: "ls" command allow nested path

Changed: "ls" command directories displayed first

Added: "alias -list" to display created command aliases

Fixed: "find" command fix when file found on the top path

Fixed: fixed terminal switching focus bug when command finished, but player is typing in another terminal

Also two side notes: