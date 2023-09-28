Hey everyone!

We want to bring some more improvements at a faster pace, so here they are;

Overhauled Weapon Variants

Weapon variants got an iteration and many have been improved, reworked or otherwise.

They should overall feel noticeably better and gives finding weapons a fresh new touch.

You can also now see a short description on pickup for better usability.

Overhauled SAT Police Forces variants

Overhauled Machine Military Forces variants

Overhauled Human Raiders variants

Overhauled Human Defiance variants

Overhauled Soviet Brotherhood variants

Improved Redguard variants (more to come)

Overhauled Tutorial / Firing Range

The tutorial got many fixes and improvements.

We removed the obstacle course and added new things for testing and playing with the game mechanics. You can also call in enemy waves to test weapons and items, as well as go outdoors to test on respawning dummies. Overall the firing range should be much more interesting to test out mechanics and interactions, and offer a much better playground for learning and modding.

New lore-conform android lab area

Improved firing range

Improved combat area

Shops for testing

Advanced combat area with attack waves

Beach for chilling & high health dummies for testing

Coop Improvements

We did varied more coop improvements and fixes.

Dead players now can spectate

3 / 4 Player coop now has 15% faster shield delay

Improved server performance again

Fixed leaving the lobby breaking the lobby slots

Fixed loop having too many loop debuffs

Fixed being able to join a lobby while the game starts, breaking the lobby

Fixed weapon upgrades going above 4

Leaving a lobby now requries a prompt Coming soon.

Varied networking or coop related code fixes and improvements.

Gameplay Improvements

Players now have explosion damage resistance (50% from neutral / Enemies, 25% from friendly)

Class Evolutions can no longer roll the same evolution in the same run

Enemy Foam wheel ammo 0.5 > 0.25x dmg

Added Riot Gear upgrade to tinkerer shop

Reduced maximum damage number size

New ability in testing for Eliminator: Mangler

Fixed Refractor Sphere damage resistance scaling above 70%

Weapon tweaks

LR300 now starts with 60>90 ammo, pickup 60>75

LG3 heat increased from 1>1.1

Devastator kit now increases it's spare ammo by 4% per room

PSR2000 Ninata now has a new perk

Judgement now has a new perk, recoil slightly reduced

Road Warrior slight model adjustment

New Map



We added one new map for the last area of the police academy with a garden theme.

Controller Improvements

Added controller sensitivity setting

Reworked settings drop down menus

Buttons in ingame pause and weapon menu work properly again

Buttons no longer reset the selection positioning when pressed

Removed double binding of the weapon menu

Other Improvements

Removed content ID track from main menu

Improved some weapon models

Improved stat displays in varied areas

Loading the game no longer resets XP back to the previous saved state

Action recieved now supports categories

Fixed how flat damage, flat weakpoint damage, flat backstab damage applied

Tweaked afternoon lighting theme in Police Training Areas

Reduces impact effects on larger enemies which were overblown

Fixed Black Screens in loop

Varied 21:9 Adjustments

Starting Issue:

We Changed something about the starting of the game which might circumvent the starting issue some people are experiencing on the latest engine version, let us know. Otherwise please use the fix as described here on the forum pinned thread.

Have fun!