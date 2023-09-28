Hey everyone!
We want to bring some more improvements at a faster pace, so here they are;
Overhauled Weapon Variants
Weapon variants got an iteration and many have been improved, reworked or otherwise.
They should overall feel noticeably better and gives finding weapons a fresh new touch.
You can also now see a short description on pickup for better usability.
- Overhauled SAT Police Forces variants
- Overhauled Machine Military Forces variants
- Overhauled Human Raiders variants
- Overhauled Human Defiance variants
- Overhauled Soviet Brotherhood variants
- Improved Redguard variants (more to come)
Overhauled Tutorial / Firing Range
The tutorial got many fixes and improvements.
We removed the obstacle course and added new things for testing and playing with the game mechanics. You can also call in enemy waves to test weapons and items, as well as go outdoors to test on respawning dummies. Overall the firing range should be much more interesting to test out mechanics and interactions, and offer a much better playground for learning and modding.
- New lore-conform android lab area
- Improved firing range
- Improved combat area
- Shops for testing
- Advanced combat area with attack waves
- Beach for chilling & high health dummies for testing
Coop Improvements
We did varied more coop improvements and fixes.
Dead players now can spectate
3 / 4 Player coop now has 15% faster shield delay
Improved server performance again
Fixed leaving the lobby breaking the lobby slots
Fixed loop having too many loop debuffs
Fixed being able to join a lobby while the game starts, breaking the lobby
Fixed weapon upgrades going above 4
Leaving a lobby now requries a prompt Coming soon.
Varied networking or coop related code fixes and improvements.
Gameplay Improvements
Players now have explosion damage resistance (50% from neutral / Enemies, 25% from friendly)
Class Evolutions can no longer roll the same evolution in the same run
Enemy Foam wheel ammo 0.5 > 0.25x dmg
Added Riot Gear upgrade to tinkerer shop
Reduced maximum damage number size
New ability in testing for Eliminator: Mangler
Fixed Refractor Sphere damage resistance scaling above 70%
Weapon tweaks
LR300 now starts with 60>90 ammo, pickup 60>75
LG3 heat increased from 1>1.1
Devastator kit now increases it's spare ammo by 4% per room
PSR2000 Ninata now has a new perk
Judgement now has a new perk, recoil slightly reduced
Road Warrior slight model adjustment
New Map
We added one new map for the last area of the police academy with a garden theme.
Controller Improvements
Added controller sensitivity setting
Reworked settings drop down menus
Buttons in ingame pause and weapon menu work properly again
Buttons no longer reset the selection positioning when pressed
Removed double binding of the weapon menu
Other Improvements
Removed content ID track from main menu
Improved some weapon models
Improved stat displays in varied areas
Loading the game no longer resets XP back to the previous saved state
Action recieved now supports categories
Fixed how flat damage, flat weakpoint damage, flat backstab damage applied
Tweaked afternoon lighting theme in Police Training Areas
Reduces impact effects on larger enemies which were overblown
Fixed Black Screens in loop
Varied 21:9 Adjustments
Starting Issue:
We Changed something about the starting of the game which might circumvent the starting issue some people are experiencing on the latest engine version, let us know. Otherwise please use the fix as described here on the forum pinned thread.
Have fun!
- Team FFG
