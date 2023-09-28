Patch Notes - Cartel Tycoon v 1.0.9.6163

BETA: Swipe right on a game to open details. Leave feedback in Discord.
Balance
- Increased the time limit for highest-level deals with Enemy Gangs from 18 to 25 days.
- Increased storage capacity for River Pier III and Aerodrome III.
- Increased base Power level for all Lieutenants with desired Terror Levels.
Visual
- Optimized the model of the Airport building.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed: Different previews for the San Rafaela map on different screens.
- Fixed: Incorrect tooltip displayed when canceling some of the Lieutenant actions.
- Fixed: The map overview camera on the San Rafaela map is placed incorrectly.
- Fixed: Incorrect camera behavior in northern regions of the San Rafaela map.
- Fixed: The ‘Purchase’ button appears active but doesn’t work in the ‘Downloadable Content’ menu on bought DLCs.
- Fixed: Quests of the ‘Crashing the System’ storyline reactivate when loading a save made after completing the campaign (San Rafaela).
- Fixed: Pre-built buildings near the Reservation were missing a region in some menus (San Rafaela).
- Fixed: Airport and River Piers disappear after starting a Sandbox game with no pre-built buildings (San Rafaela).
- Fixed: The location of the quest item was missing in the ‘Deliverance’ quest description in the ‘Crashing the System’ campaign.
- Fixed: The objective of the ‘United by a ball’ quest appeared blank on the San Rafaela map.
- Fixed: Transport Companies don’t deliver Weapons to buildings that were turned off before a Combat Encounter.
- Fixed: Roberto Gallardo inhaled some helium and sounded too young (San Rafaela).
- Fixed: Players could build Ferry Stations without needed research in the ‘Crashing the System’ campaign.
- Fixed: Camila Cervantes (Earliest Access reward) can't be selected as a Starting Capo.
- Fixed: The ‘Buried’ quest had an incomplete description.
- Fixed: Incorrect log message after using the ‘Interview’ Lieutenant ability.
- Fixed: Incorrect log message after using the ‘Party' Lieutenant ability.
- Fixed: In some instances, the soil quality remains on the screen after leaving the ‘Soil Quality’ Mode.
- Fixed: Models for the Area Depot were displayed incorrectly.
- Fixed: Incorrect ‘Narco-Cassetes’ Expiring Event description.
Known Issues
- San Rafaela: Several localization and text issues (will be fixed shortly).
- San Rafaela: Cars can go sicko mode on some of the roads.
- San Rafaela: The Prison border with Teguan is colored incorrectly.
- The quest ‘Roberto's Request' behaves incorrectly if the player ends the Alliance with an Enemy Gang and brings weapons to fight them.
- San Rafaela: The ‘Hold the press’ Quest is missing a region in the dialogue and a description.
- San Rafaela: When connecting two Ferry Stations there’s no visual indication when selecting a connection.
- The Camera zooms in and out when scrolling through the Building and Lieutenant menus.
- Water ripples and smoke for the Rvier Pier III vessels disappear when reloading a save.
- De Ojeda: A wild cordon can appear instead of an Aerodrome when starting a Sandbox game without pre-built buildings.
- The Costa Blanca region can't be captured when starting a Sandbox game without pre-built buildings.
- Global Goals cinematics are not playing on some Steam Decks.
