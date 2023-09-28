 Skip to content

Cartel Tycoon update for 28 September 2023

Patch Notes - Cartel Tycoon v 1.0.9.6163

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Balance

  • Increased the time limit for highest-level deals with Enemy Gangs from 18 to 25 days.
  • Increased storage capacity for River Pier III and Aerodrome III.
  • Increased base Power level for all Lieutenants with desired Terror Levels.

Visual

  • Optimized the model of the Airport building.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed: Different previews for the San Rafaela map on different screens.
  • Fixed: Incorrect tooltip displayed when canceling some of the Lieutenant actions.
  • Fixed: The map overview camera on the San Rafaela map is placed incorrectly.
  • Fixed: Incorrect camera behavior in northern regions of the San Rafaela map.
  • Fixed: The ‘Purchase’ button appears active but doesn’t work in the ‘Downloadable Content’ menu on bought DLCs.
  • Fixed: Quests of the ‘Crashing the System’ storyline reactivate when loading a save made after completing the campaign (San Rafaela).
  • Fixed: Pre-built buildings near the Reservation were missing a region in some menus (San Rafaela).
  • Fixed: Airport and River Piers disappear after starting a Sandbox game with no pre-built buildings (San Rafaela).
  • Fixed: The location of the quest item was missing in the ‘Deliverance’ quest description in the ‘Crashing the System’ campaign.
  • Fixed: The objective of the ‘United by a ball’ quest appeared blank on the San Rafaela map.
  • Fixed: Transport Companies don’t deliver Weapons to buildings that were turned off before a Combat Encounter.
  • Fixed: Roberto Gallardo inhaled some helium and sounded too young (San Rafaela).
  • Fixed: Players could build Ferry Stations without needed research in the ‘Crashing the System’ campaign.
  • Fixed: Camila Cervantes (Earliest Access reward) can't be selected as a Starting Capo.
  • Fixed: The ‘Buried’ quest had an incomplete description.
  • Fixed: Incorrect log message after using the ‘Interview’ Lieutenant ability.
  • Fixed: Incorrect log message after using the ‘Party' Lieutenant ability.
  • Fixed: In some instances, the soil quality remains on the screen after leaving the ‘Soil Quality’ Mode.
  • Fixed: Models for the Area Depot were displayed incorrectly.
  • Fixed: Incorrect ‘Narco-Cassetes’ Expiring Event description.

Known Issues

  • San Rafaela: Several localization and text issues (will be fixed shortly).
  • San Rafaela: Cars can go sicko mode on some of the roads.
  • San Rafaela: The Prison border with Teguan is colored incorrectly.
  • The quest ‘Roberto's Request' behaves incorrectly if the player ends the Alliance with an Enemy Gang and brings weapons to fight them.
  • San Rafaela: The ‘Hold the press’ Quest is missing a region in the dialogue and a description.
  • San Rafaela: When connecting two Ferry Stations there’s no visual indication when selecting a connection.
  • The Camera zooms in and out when scrolling through the Building and Lieutenant menus.
  • Water ripples and smoke for the Rvier Pier III vessels disappear when reloading a save.
  • De Ojeda: A wild cordon can appear instead of an Aerodrome when starting a Sandbox game without pre-built buildings.
  • The Costa Blanca region can't be captured when starting a Sandbox game without pre-built buildings.
  • Global Goals cinematics are not playing on some Steam Decks.

Changed files in this update

