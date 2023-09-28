early access v1.11

Big patch today! If you're enjoying the game, please consider leaving a review! It would help a lot, since they affect the game's visibility. Have a great day! :D
Highlights
- Soul Stones have been added to the game! They allow you to customize the stat upgrades you gain when you progress your Class Level! The maximum amount for now is 5 Soul Stones.
- Cards now show their range next to the Card Type. When the card doesn't use range (or has infinite range) the indicator disappears and the Card Type becomes centered again. When cards have range that depends on the unit (e.g. Strikes are usually linked to the unit's attack range), the range will only be shown during a run, and in the Codex Card List the range will be shown as "-".
- 11 new card items have been added to the game!
- The Class Level menu is now bigger and color coded!
- Bug fix: Combats no longer freeze when an enemy picks up Elf Boots.
Balance changes
Cards
-
Assassin Strike I
- Attack increase per flanking strike made: 1 >>> 2
- Mana cost: 2 (unchanged)
-
Assassin Strike II
- Attack increase per flanking strike made: 3 (unchanged)
- Mana cost: 2 (unchanged)
-
Assassin Strike III
- Attack increase per flanking strike made: 4 (unchanged)
- Mana cost: 1 >>> 2
