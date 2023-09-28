 Skip to content

Randoville update for 28 September 2023

Early Access Release

Build 12307937 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey all, glad to see you here today!
For almost a year i was waiting for this moment and here it is.
Another huge step for me as developer - releasing my game here.
There were tough things sometimes, like the last two weeks of playtests and bug-fixing, but thanks to that, today we have a good stable game that is, literally, playable

Of course, it's not the final version, but a good base for future updates. And those updates can be controlled by you, the players.
Right now there is a small community in discord, thanks to them, again, i got rid of a lot of annoying things.

So i will be waiting for you to join us in discord or steam discussions with your feedback. It can greatly affect the future of the game.
A lot of plans for updates so keep an eye on them.

Again, thanks for your time and attention
And im going to press da button
Cya

