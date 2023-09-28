Early Access Release

Hey all, glad to see you here today!

For almost a year i was waiting for this moment and here it is.

Another huge step for me as developer - releasing my game here.

There were tough things sometimes, like the last two weeks of playtests and bug-fixing, but thanks to that, today we have a good stable game that is, literally, playable

Of course, it's not the final version, but a good base for future updates. And those updates can be controlled by you, the players.

Right now there is a small community in discord, thanks to them, again, i got rid of a lot of annoying things.

So i will be waiting for you to join us in discord or steam discussions with your feedback. It can greatly affect the future of the game.

A lot of plans for updates so keep an eye on them.

Again, thanks for your time and attention

And im going to press da button

Cya