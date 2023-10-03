Enhancing your tools and forces!

Good news, PC players! The free patch 1.3 has been published today, adding new content and features to the game:
- Quest overview – allows you to quickly find and navigate to active quests on the world map
- A new hero: Galtrak, the orc blood mage brings his own kind of magic that may even unlock new spells for your wizard…but they come at a price
- New world locations: The sullied village
- Strong performance improvements to optimize your experience on lower-end systems and speed up loading times
- Improved gamepad functionalities and guidance
