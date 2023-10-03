 Skip to content

SpellForce: Conquest of Eo update for 3 October 2023

Enhancing your tools and forces!

Last edited by Wendy

Good news, PC players! The free patch 1.3 has been published today, adding new content and features to the game:

  • Quest overview – allows you to quickly find and navigate to active quests on the world map
  • A new hero: Galtrak, the orc blood mage brings his own kind of magic that may even unlock new spells for your wizard…but they come at a price
  • New world locations: The sullied village
  • Strong performance improvements to optimize your experience on lower-end systems and speed up loading times
  • Improved gamepad functionalities and guidance

