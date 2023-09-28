New Update V1.0.10

Share · View all patches · Build 12307888 · Last edited 28 September 2023 – 15:09:28 UTC by Wendy



Greetings Mist Walkers!

Based on all the ideas and suggestions received, this update focuses on improving various functions and experiences.

Thank you for all the great feedback. We will keep working to polish the gameplay, fix issues, and add more content!

Here are today's update notes:

Version 1.0.10

Adjustments & Optimizations

Added auto-target option in settings

Improved animations and combat experience for all characters

Increased coin drops, all defeated enemies now drop coins

Adjusted some Powers:

Lightning Burst - Now has chance to create chain lightning on kill instead of only on critical hit

Lightning Rescue - Now has chance to create chain lightning when damaged instead of HP condition

Chain Blast - Now has chance to create another lightning blast instead of only on critical hit

Ball Lightning - Reduced damage interval

Dodging Recovery - Now 100% spawns vines on perfect dodging

Toxic Inside - Changed to [Vine & Gas] - Spawning vines now has a chance to release poisonous mist

After Life - Changed to [Life Vines] - Now spawns vines when HP drops below % instead of after death

Critical Whiplash - Now spawns vines when taking damage on poisoning enemies. Critical hit can spawn an additional vine

Excess Recovery - Extra healing HP now adds % of base amount

Wood Burst - Vines now have chance to spawn maneaters on killing enemies

Frozen Flow - Now has chance to spawn ice spheres when dodging attacks

Frozen Throw - Now recovers stamina when the power is active

Frost Spread - Now guarding enemy's attack can also trigger freezing effect

Frozen Touch - Now deals extra damage on frozen targets and knocks down them

Water Protection - Now recovers stamina when the power is active

Fire Revenge - Now restores rage when guarding enemy's attack

Earth Crystals - Now Stone Pillar is created from the target and all stone pillars will take one more damage before they are broken

Meteor Falls - Adjusted meteor angles and speed

Please see in-game power descriptions for more details

New Content

Added new cosmetics for each character:

Buckler

Green Monster

Red Monster

Smart Glasses

Smart Mask

Archer

Green Monster

Red Monster

Shingan Eyepatch

Rabbit Ears

Claymore

Green Monster

Red Monster

Pirate Eyepatch

Tactical Goggles

Assassin

Green Monster

Red Monster

PinkHairband

Windproof Glasses

Bug Fixes

Fixed the issue that critical damage displays wrong after suspending game

Fixed the issue that poison effect keeps stacking from enemy's death

Fixed the issue that sometimes unable to select difficulty

Much more to come in future updates!

Please keep the feedback and suggestions coming.

Thank you!