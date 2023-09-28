New Update V1.0.10

Greetings Mist Walkers!
Based on all the ideas and suggestions received, this update focuses on improving various functions and experiences.
Thank you for all the great feedback. We will keep working to polish the gameplay, fix issues, and add more content!
Here are today's update notes:
Version 1.0.10
Adjustments & Optimizations
- Added auto-target option in settings
- Improved animations and combat experience for all characters
- Increased coin drops, all defeated enemies now drop coins
Adjusted some Powers:
- Lightning Burst - Now has chance to create chain lightning on kill instead of only on critical hit
- Lightning Rescue - Now has chance to create chain lightning when damaged instead of HP condition
- Chain Blast - Now has chance to create another lightning blast instead of only on critical hit
- Ball Lightning - Reduced damage interval
- Dodging Recovery - Now 100% spawns vines on perfect dodging
- Toxic Inside - Changed to [Vine & Gas] - Spawning vines now has a chance to release poisonous mist
- After Life - Changed to [Life Vines] - Now spawns vines when HP drops below % instead of after death
- Critical Whiplash - Now spawns vines when taking damage on poisoning enemies. Critical hit can spawn an additional vine
- Excess Recovery - Extra healing HP now adds % of base amount
- Wood Burst - Vines now have chance to spawn maneaters on killing enemies
- Frozen Flow - Now has chance to spawn ice spheres when dodging attacks
- Frozen Throw - Now recovers stamina when the power is active
- Frost Spread - Now guarding enemy's attack can also trigger freezing effect
- Frozen Touch - Now deals extra damage on frozen targets and knocks down them
- Water Protection - Now recovers stamina when the power is active
- Fire Revenge - Now restores rage when guarding enemy's attack
- Earth Crystals - Now Stone Pillar is created from the target and all stone pillars will take one more damage before they are broken
- Meteor Falls - Adjusted meteor angles and speed
Please see in-game power descriptions for more details
New Content
Added new cosmetics for each character:
Buckler
- Green Monster
- Red Monster
- Smart Glasses
- Smart Mask
Archer
- Green Monster
- Red Monster
- Shingan Eyepatch
- Rabbit Ears
Claymore
- Green Monster
- Red Monster
- Pirate Eyepatch
- Tactical Goggles
Assassin
- Green Monster
- Red Monster
- PinkHairband
- Windproof Glasses
Bug Fixes
- Fixed the issue that critical damage displays wrong after suspending game
- Fixed the issue that poison effect keeps stacking from enemy's death
- Fixed the issue that sometimes unable to select difficulty
Much more to come in future updates!
Please keep the feedback and suggestions coming.
Thank you!
