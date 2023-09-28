Update, Version 20230928

English
[Marinas Town Hall]New Procedurally Generated Quests: Eliminate Bandits
[Prefix]New generic prefix: Alchemist's +Alchemy Skills
[Prefix]New generic prefix: Miner's +Mining Skills
[Prefix]New generic prefix: Fisherman's +Fishing Skills
[Prefix]New generic prefix: Modeler's +3D Modeling Skills
[Sweet Dreams]If you choose to finish the quest by force, the Boss will now have the correct faith.
简体中文
【玛丽娜斯政厅】新随机生成任务类型：讨伐山贼
【前缀】新通用前缀：炼金术师的 +炼金技能
【前缀】新通用前缀：矿工的 +采矿技能
【前缀】新通用前缀：渔夫的 +钓鱼技能
【前缀】新通用前缀：建模师的 +3D 建模技能
【甜蜜的梦】在暴力路线上解决这个问题时，Boss战中的Boss现在会有正确的信仰。
