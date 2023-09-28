War Thunder Steam Community Spotlight — 5th Edition!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Welcome to the 5th edition of the War Thunder Steam Community Spotlight!

Following on from the previous War Thunder Community Spotlights, the War Thunder Steam Community Management team has continued looking at the community hub for War Thunder, and have yet again spotted some outstanding screenshots and artwork that our players have been creating!

So once again, we’ve picked our favorites and thought that we'd share them with the rest of the Steam community to see. In addition to this, below are also links to previous spotlight editions, in case you want to see more of this awesome kind of content!

Let's begin!

The brand new Barak II arrived to the game in Sons of Atilla very recently, and here we have a lovely metal model of it, in front of our Barak II dev blog on Steam! We love this!

[Barak II by "†ØpècT†"](https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=3038063254 style=button)

The Maus is certainly a unique vehicle, and here we have the turret in factory-new red steel, and with the hull painted. Looks awesome, nice work!

[Maus by "OPACHKI_SCAV"](https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=3015554877 style=button)

A really nice diorama of the T-34-85 tank during the Winter Offensive. Nice work here!

[T-34-85 by "OPACHKI_SCAV"](https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=3015259407 style=button)

The cool looking Harrier GR.1 and GR.3 in close formation! We love the look of this aircraft, nice screenshot!

[Harrier GR.1 and GR.3 by "Xx_Gandhi-Pacifist_2fast4u_xX"](https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=3040749186 style=button)

A hand drawn War Thunder logo on a carrier bag! Looks awesome, nice work!

[WT Bag by "estfefawFSEF"](https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=3018441914 style=button)

The Sturmtiger is certainly a special vehicle, and here we have a scale model, including the shell being fired as well as its smoke effect out in the wild! Fantastic work!

[Sturmtiger by "Pan Więcek"](https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=3041590148 style=button)

A really nice hand-drawn piece of the Leopard I in service with the Royal Netherlands Army! Great work here.

[Leopard I by "dubstep remix"](https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=3037774618 style=button)

The new Hungarian ground branch arrived in the latest major update, but we’ve had the Toldi IIA for a while now. This Hungarian tank looks great, nice work!

[Toldi IIA by "James Bond HUN"](https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=3016962673 style=button)

The D.373 aerobatic team with the colors of the French flag (inverted, but still the same). Viva La France!

[D.373 by "border patrol"](https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=3017417180 style=button)

The F-16AJ in Japan’s aircraft research tree is a sure beast, and here we have a 1:72 model of this exact aircraft in the game, with the same camo! Nice work!

[F-16AJ by "jerielrocket2"](https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=3018020940 style=button)

Tiger tanks pose a scary threat especially with its 88mm gun in War Thunder! Here we have a close-up of a very well weathered, chip effects and painted Tiger tank model. Fantastic work!

[Tiger H1 by "Kheas"](https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=3004331018 style=button)

A close-up of a Yak-38M and F9F-8 Cougar in a dogfight! Nice, we wonder what the end result was?

[Yak-38M and F9F-8 by "Tbone"](https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=3041783232 style=button)

A constructed T-55A from Lego bricks, without ANY instructions used: simply from scratch! We love this, as it looks like a T-55, and without instructions, it is certainly impressive. Well done!

[T-55A by "Kasspirr"](https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=3033231586 style=button)

A huge 1:48 scale Stuka Ju 87 G-1, brush painted! Looks fantastic, well done!

[Ju 87 G-1 by "Free^kill-74"](https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=3028303991 style=button)

Is it a boat? Is it a plane? Is it a …? No, it’s a HUSSAR on water! Yes, this is a naval battles 3D decoration called the “Horseman statue” if you’re wondering. A great use of it, too. Nice work!

[Horseman statue on a boat by "Captain Izolenta"](https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=3040204322 style=button)

That's all for now!

The wonderful work created by our community that we have shared has been posted to the War Thunder Community Hub — make sure you check it out and even share your own creations that we may feature here in the Community Spotlight! We look forward to seeing you next time!

[Click here to view the Community Hub](https://steamcommunity.com/app/236390 style=button)

