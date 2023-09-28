Weekend 2XP & Solo Lobby Size Experiment Brief

Agents,

For a limited time, during this weekend’s Double XP event (which runs from: Sept 29th @ 11 AM EST - Oct 2nd @ 11 AM EST), we will be experimenting with lobby sizes for Solo matchmaking. During this time period, Solo lobby size will be temporarily lowered from 10 to 7 players max.

The team is testing to see how this change impacts the gameflow and feel and would love to hear your thoughts around the following areas with the change enacted:

Early game combat

3rd partying

Chance at victory

Please be sure to let us know your feedback (on either Discord or the Official Forums Poll & Feedback thread) on how you feel this experiment is working. It would be helpful to note if you noticed any difference and If so, did it feel like a positive or negative gameplay experience. Thank you in advance agents!