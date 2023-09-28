版本1.0.11：
1.新增卡组构建模拟器，可以在菜单页进入，自由模拟卡组配置。
2.选关卡界面增加直接挑战boss的按钮，方便快速挑战boss。
3.加载ui处增加游戏提示性文本。
4.战斗界面中，处于战斗状态时点击界面增加提示文本。
5.人类意志的回血改为等于蚩尤的攻击力，和周目关联。
6.我方初始血量调整为和周目数关联。
九霄风云录 update for 28 September 2023
版本1.0.11发布
Patchnotes via Steam Community
