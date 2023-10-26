The Unliving is Out now in Full Access!

The Unliving is a dynamic rogue-lite action RPG with strategic elements. Command legions of undead, wield powerful spells and explore a mystical world, all realised with darkly extravagant pixel-art.

After a year of refinement in Early Access, we are thrilled to announce that Update 1.0 heralds the game's full release!

The 1.0 content - True Unliving

In the 1.0 version of the game, we've focused mainly on making the game as bug-free as possible as well as finishing the story of Necromancer, to give you the best Necromancy experience you can get.

Aim-assist

To make the game more manageable on controllers - we now have two modes of aim-assist and auto-aim, to make your slaying of the living that little bit easier.

New content

There will be a final boss battle in which you can put all your Necromancy skills to the test

New pair of Ascension Throne upgrades

New sets of Spells

These are going to be final spells, which will provide you with godlike powers in your quest against the living.

The Final Showdown

The Necromancer will finally meet the ultimate foe and will have the opportunity to fix everything and become who he ever wanted to be.

And after the curtain falls - there will be more content, for those most dedicated, for whom one end is not enough and they want to see more of the dark journey that awaits the Necromancer.

Additional tips, narrative, and the cat.

A plethora of narrative objects will be scattered around the world and in the Necromancer citadel. Some will contain flavour text, and some will be useful tips on how the world of The Unliving functions.

And a ghost-cat now lives there... 👀

The Unliving Key Features:



Turn enemies into unique undead minions: Each fallen foe has an undead counterpart that the Necromancer can summon to his undead army

Sacrifice the undead: The Necromancer can sacrifice members of his undead legions to release powerful spells that can change the course of the battle

Enjoy hand-drawn levels: The world of The Unliving is procedurally generated from a selection of meticulously crafted and highly detailed pixel art chunks

Death is only the beginning: Through each permadeath players will be resurrected, keeping their progression. Gathered necromantic resources can be used to restore the citadel hub world and power up the Necromancer

Overcome blessed bosses: Powerful creatures are the last hope of living to take down the Necromancer, each boasts its own fighting style and abilities

Unlock the secrets of necromancy: Meet members of your own necromantic cult, and interrogate enemies to piece together the truth behind the necromancer’s immortality, and the unnatural abilities he wields

