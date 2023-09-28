Stable Update

Hello,

Small Kingdoms Prologue has been out for a month now and, while we've released a few minor updates in that time, this is the first major update adding new content

The update adds in a new building (Stables), a new unit (Knight), some Steam Deck compatibility changes, as well as some other changes, fixes and additions

Main Changes

New Building: Stable

New Unit: Knight

Additional Changes

Changed: Larger font by default throughout the game

Added: Option to increase or decrease the font size

Fixed: Changing resolution works a bit better now

Changed: Mouse cursor hidden during loading screens and cinematics

Changed: Mouse cursor hidden until mouse is moved (for Steam Deck compatibility)

Changed: Level of Detail (LOD) adjusted for units, props and environmental elements to improve visuals and performance

We have more updates planned as we continue to develop the Prologue and the full game

If there is anything you'd like to see added or changed, please feel free to make suggestions