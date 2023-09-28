 Skip to content

Small Kingdoms Prologue update for 28 September 2023

Stable Update

Build 12307573 · Last edited by Wendy

Small Kingdoms Prologue has been out for a month now and, while we've released a few minor updates in that time, this is the first major update adding new content

The update adds in a new building (Stables), a new unit (Knight), some Steam Deck compatibility changes, as well as some other changes, fixes and additions

Update Details

Main Changes
New Building: Stable
New Unit: Knight
Additional Changes
Changed: Larger font by default throughout the game
Added: Option to increase or decrease the font size
Fixed: Changing resolution works a bit better now
Changed: Mouse cursor hidden during loading screens and cinematics
Changed: Mouse cursor hidden until mouse is moved (for Steam Deck compatibility)
Changed: Level of Detail (LOD) adjusted for units, props and environmental elements to improve visuals and performance

We have more updates planned as we continue to develop the Prologue and the full game

If there is anything you'd like to see added or changed, please feel free to make suggestions

