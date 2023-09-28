Stable Update

Hello,
Small Kingdoms Prologue has been out for a month now and, while we've released a few minor updates in that time, this is the first major update adding new content
The update adds in a new building (Stables), a new unit (Knight), some Steam Deck compatibility changes, as well as some other changes, fixes and additions
Update Details
Main Changes
New Building: Stable
New Unit: Knight
Additional Changes
Changed: Larger font by default throughout the game
Added: Option to increase or decrease the font size
Fixed: Changing resolution works a bit better now
Changed: Mouse cursor hidden during loading screens and cinematics
Changed: Mouse cursor hidden until mouse is moved (for Steam Deck compatibility)
Changed: Level of Detail (LOD) adjusted for units, props and environmental elements to improve visuals and performance
We have more updates planned as we continue to develop the Prologue and the full game
If there is anything you'd like to see added or changed, please feel free to make suggestions
Changed files in this update