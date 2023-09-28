0.1.43 EXPERIMENTAL - 28th September 2023

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hey everyone!

Thank you for all the feedback on the game over the last week! As we look to update and balance the game throughout early access to effectively respond to your feedback, we will be introducing/testing some new features/mechanics. Some of these changes are going to be quite significant so we wanted to do this in a place that wouldn't change the game too much for those who are already enjoying it!

To solve this problem, we have decided to use an experimental branch that will allow you to check out some of the big changes and give feedback on them before they go out to the rest of the players on the main branch.

To opt-in you have to right click on the game in your Steam library and select properties. Then click on Betas and from there you will have the option to select the beta you would like to opt into. Once there click on that dropdown and select experimental.

You can see all of the changes we have introduced in this experimental branch update here:

New features

Cards can now be removed from the harvest pool until the end of the current run - this can be done by clicking on the x above the card whilst in the harvest screen (it will trigger a warning)

You are now able to redraw the random cards offered at the start of a run

Balance changes

Increased the variety of cards that are offered at the start of a run

Connecting to islands now gives you resources based on the number of the things that you can see on the island. This is how it is broken down: 1 villager = 1 follower 1 sheep = 4 food 1 rock = 2 stone 1 tree = 2 wood 1 treasure chest = 12-24 gold

You can now see what resource and how much of it you will get when you mouse over an unconnected island

Houses are now more likely if you have high homeless and fewer housing cards in your deck

Basic houses are no longer subject to inflation when you purchase them during harvest. This includes the following cards: Cabin Mud house Small common house

Increased the chances of drawing the storehouse during harvest

Bug fixes

Rewrote how Wonders are offered in the harvest, as it was common for Acan to only be offered 1 or 2 during an entire run. All Gods will now be offered at least 4 different Wonders on a more regular basis



We are collating feedback for this experimental update here if you want to contribute: https://fireshinegames.jotform.com/build/232704028719961

And in the Discord: https://discord.gg/wJXJ6dZTn2

Please also don't forget to review the game - every review helps us out a lot more than you would know!