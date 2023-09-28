 Skip to content

Logiart Grimoire update for 28 September 2023

Logiart Grimoire Update Notice(Updated on September 28, 2023, at 23:15)

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I have made the following updates:

  • Enabled the option to turn Emile's hint feature on/off in the settings menu.
  • Made the controller icon for Emile's hint button change based on keybindings.
  • Adjusted the visibility of the cell cursor during puzzles.
  • Added keybindings for touch input during puzzles.
  • Changed the keyboard layout to a more user-friendly one.
  • I have updated it to display the operation guide by pressing the F1 key or pushing in the right stick.

I have also made the following fixes:

  • Addressed localization issues reported by users.
  • Made minor graphic adjustments.
  • Fixed the issue where the sound effects (SE) were not playing when switching tabs using controller input.
  • Corrected the color of the "?" symbol for fusionable puzzles in the fusion list.
  • Fixed the issue where pressing the up button in the fusion success dialog did not move the cursor to the upper row when the cursor was in the lower row.
  • Fixed the issue where the pause menu could not be closed by pressing the pause menu button.

