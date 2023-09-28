Logiart Grimoire Update Notice(Updated on September 28, 2023, at 23:15)

I have made the following updates:
- Enabled the option to turn Emile's hint feature on/off in the settings menu.
- Made the controller icon for Emile's hint button change based on keybindings.
- Adjusted the visibility of the cell cursor during puzzles.
- Added keybindings for touch input during puzzles.
- Changed the keyboard layout to a more user-friendly one.
- I have updated it to display the operation guide by pressing the F1 key or pushing in the right stick.
I have also made the following fixes:
- Addressed localization issues reported by users.
- Made minor graphic adjustments.
- Fixed the issue where the sound effects (SE) were not playing when switching tabs using controller input.
- Corrected the color of the "?" symbol for fusionable puzzles in the fusion list.
- Fixed the issue where pressing the up button in the fusion success dialog did not move the cursor to the upper row when the cursor was in the lower row.
- Fixed the issue where the pause menu could not be closed by pressing the pause menu button.
