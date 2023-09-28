Experimental Branch and how to use it

Hey everyone! Thank you for all the feedback on the game over the last week! As we look to update and balance the game throughout early access to effectively respond to your feedback, we will be introducing/testing some new features/mechanics. Some of these changes are going to be quite significant so we wanted to do this in a place that wouldn't change the game too much for those who are already enjoying it!

To solve this problem, we have decided to use an experimental branch that will allow you to check out some of the big changes and give feedback on them before they go out to the rest of the players on the main branch.

To opt-in you have to right click on the game in your Steam library and select properties. Then click on Betas and from there you will have the option to select the beta you would like to opt into. Once there click on that dropdown and select experimental.

The first update just going out now on the experimental branch is testing a whole new system that will allow you to control what cards you get in the harvests a bit better. You can check the patch notes here: https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1840710/view/3745363008522175144

We are collating feedback for this experimental update here if you want to contribute: https://fireshinegames.jotform.com/build/232704028719961

And in the Discord: https://discord.gg/wJXJ6dZTn2

We really appreciate all of the feedback you have so please do keep it coming!