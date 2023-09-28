Version 0.917.9.0

Hello Executives,

Small patch today fixing the following:

Fixed multiple maintenance facilities in the same system causing issues.

Missile command can no longer be built on outposts.

Fixed issue if wormhole generator was switched off and then blown up it would cause a slowdown.

Troop transports now save what armour is applied to troops.

Gateway probes now repel each other.

Fixed issue with buildings trying to explode when under construction.

AI now responds to Infesters in its own base.

Drop pods now traverse the galaxy better.

Fixed Executron overview screen buttons floating off the screen on widescreen aspects.

A bug with the Executron map has been fixed.

Fixed bug where alliances were not being correctly displayed on loading screen.

Updated graphics on all asteroid derelicts including adding furniture.

Updated graphics on HQ asteroid.

The forcefield on the super laser asteroid has been replaced with a non hackable door which has also been added to the missile asteroid too, to gain access to the control room you now need to go to the new power generator and switch off the defences there.

I might look at just posting these small updates from within the game as a sort of news page but equally I think people like to see the game is being worked on.

Cheers,

Rob