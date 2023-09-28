Craft and Grappling Hook Update

Hello everyone!

While we're actively working on the next major patch called 'Automation,' we've accumulated significant player feedback-driven changes that we've decided to release as a separate patch ahead of the main update.

The game has been updated, and the current version of VoidTrain is 12686.

New Features, Changes, and Improvements

— Complete redesign of crafting menus for workbenches and fuel. Our main goal with this change is to address player feedback regarding the lack of QoL features, the number of clicks, and overall interface clarity:

Visual update of the crafting UI.

Reducing the number of steps needed to craft an item.

Ability to take crafted items not only from the workbench but also through the interface.

Complete rework of fuel mechanics and UI + a new item 'Cooling coals,' which drops from the workbench if there was fuel in it and the workbench was destroyed.

Ability to set the maximum number of items or fuel when crafting in a single action.

Work zones on T2 workbenches.

And so on. We hope you'll like the result of our work.

— Rework and improvement of the Grappling Hook mechanics:

Modified the general behavior and balance of the Grappling Hook for more convenient looting both in a stationary position and while moving the train (this includes increasing the base speed and range).

Now the Grappling Hook slightly "stuns" when hitting debris in the void.

The Grappling Hook is now chargeable for launching to its maximum length.

New Grappling Hook enhancement technologies added: "Magnetic Hook" (ability to activate the magnet on the released hook and attract loot around it); Two radius enhancement technologies for the magnet: "Enhanced Magnet I, II"; "Reinforced Hook" (allows the grappling hook to attract heavy items); "Breaker Hook" (Allows the Grappling Hook to break loot spheres); Two hook reinforcement technologies "Sturdy Hook I, II", giving a chance to avoid stunning when hitting debris in the void.

Now the Grappling Hook can switch brake and transmission levers (previously only weapons).

The hook now deals minimal damage, allowing its use against void jellyfish, mines, explosive plants of the void, and, with a huge amount of time and a stock of armor and medical supplies, against other enemies.

Added grappling hook UI for a clear understanding of its operation (charge scale and button hints).

— Refactored weapon repair mechanics: now you can fully restore a weapon's durability for a gradually increasing cost in resources (previously, weapons gradually lost their maximum durability and could become unusable at some point).

— Significant collision optimization for the train and its modules has been implemented. The most noticeable results will be seen in fully built trains in the later stages of the game, where internal tests showed an FPS increase ranging from 15 to 35 on different PC configs.

— The NPC system has been completely transitioned to code (previously, parts of the system were in UE blueprints) to optimize the system, ensure its stability, and allow for seamless scalability in the future.

— Now, jellyfish slightly bump into the player if they collide.

— Added impact effect at the location where a jellyfish lightning strike hits, as well as an impulse on the character and loot.

— Optimized jellyfish behavior based on distance.

— The musical accompaniment during depot approach has been expanded with new ambient sound. The old ambient sounds remain as well.

— Added sound when aiming with a revolver and the primary weapon.

— Added sound when switching to the core mode of the primary weapon.

— Added building and moving sounds for those objects that were previously silent.

— Added looting sounds for items that were previously silent.

Fixes

— Fixed the inability to dismantle the "Boat Dance" table game object.

— Weapon module icons were overly highlighted when dropped by enemies in the crimson-lit biome - this has been fixed.

— Corrected the positions of Voidfish bodies, which sometimes didn't align with their swimming direction.

— The shark would sometimes glitch (clip) during loading of a saved game - this has been fixed.

— If you remove the floor under the Gatherer’s Station, the resource collection timer resets - this has been fixed.

— Adjustments made to the quest "Hangar" to prevent potential bugs related to obtaining the hangar key.

— Adjustments made to the final location of the First Chapter when interacting with the school board and the altar to prevent potential bugs.

In conclusion,

We often receive questions about the future development of the storyline and when its continuation will be released. So, the second chapter is already written, approved, and some work on content and quests for it is currently underway. However, we are not ready to specify any specific dates yet. We have a small team, and simultaneously preparing major gameplay updates and fully developing the storyline is simply impossible.

The current and upcoming updates are aimed at improving the gameplay core and taking into account the feedback we received after the game's Early Access launch on the Steam platform, rather than focusing on story updates. After this, we will concentrate our efforts on developing the Second Chapter in full. We believe that you agree with us that if we ignore the current issues in VoidTrain and just add new chapters (which require significant preparation time and a complete team switch), this will certainly introduce new storyline content but will not solve and may even exacerbate the existing drawbacks of the game and its current state.

Thank you for your feedback, which helps VoidTrain become better with each update. Don't forget to leave a review if you enjoyed the game; it greatly helps us!