 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

DEFENDUN update for 28 September 2023

2023.09.28 version Rollback(v.0.1.5 → v.0.1.4)

Share · View all patches · Build 12307094 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A bug was found in the updated version of 2023.09.28 and will be applied to an earlier version for a while.

I'm sorry for the inconvenience.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2323811 Depot 2323811
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link