Halo Infinite update for 28 September 2023

Solarian Legend S7 Coating | Enlightened Path

Patchnotes via Steam Community
A Solarian legend from the Solarian core!

Complete all of your Weekly Challenges and the Ultimate Challenge to earn this week’s Ultimate Reward – the Solarian Legend S7 sniper rifle coating.

A new Ultimate Reward will become available every week, so be sure to keep an eye on your Challenges and take advantage of these free rewards.

No Spartan is deadlier than those that have mastered the art of battle meditation.

Discover inner peace with the Enlightened Path Mythic Effect Set, covering the battlefield in flower petals, and show off the Grand Play emblem.

