- Fixed a bug where the progression XP was incorrectly calculated on high gambit and high game speeds
Chess Survivors update for 28 September 2023
1.1 Hotfix Patch #5
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2065003 Depot 2065003
- Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2065004 Depot 2065004
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update