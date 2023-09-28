 Skip to content

Chess Survivors update for 28 September 2023

1.1 Hotfix Patch #5

Share · View all patches · Build 12306953 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a bug where the progression XP was incorrectly calculated on high gambit and high game speeds

