Update to version 0.18.47.172 – 28.09.2023

Hello dear Goal fans!

We have another regular update for you, which brings along some exciting new content. The AI will now occasionally substitute kickers and try to buy kickers from you as well.

Furthermore, there are significant changes in the financial system and related systems like market value calculation. However, this means that the previous save games are no longer compatible. We tried to avoid this under all circumstances, but ultimately, it was unfortunately unavoidable, and we apologise for that.

You can now have friendlies either away or at home at the start of the season or on non-game days.

Additionally, there are a plethora of adjustments and bug fixes.

General

Real Manager Career: Contracts can now expire.

Real Manager Career: Club can fire manager.

Real Manager Career: Manager can cancel contract preemptively.

Real Manager Career: X in club offers now closes offer, does not remove from available negotiations.

Real Manager Career: At the start of a game, you can only get offers from third league clubs.

Loan interests are now paid monthly.

Main sponsor rates are balanced.

All sponsors now pay yearly.

Recalculation of kicker market values.

Transfer prices for kickers adjusted based on market value and remaining contract years.

Exit clause and release on relegation clauses adjusted based on market value.

Now rounding values in negotiation screens.

Adjusted initial salary demand in buy kicker negotiation.

Adjusted initial salary demand for kicker contract extensions.

Adjusted starting capital of clubs based on prestige and league.

Adjusted scouting cost.

Calendar design was adjusted.

Cup statistics were improved.

Name pool for personnel & generated kickers (male & female).

Existing formations revised.

Balancing calculation real strength.

Optimising AI Freshness.

Adjustment of contract terms (sponsor, employee, manager, player contracts).

Ball line removed in 3D game scenes.

Minor UI adjustments.

New

Missing personnel such as Co-Trainer or sales manager now also has an impact.

Added maintenance costs for stadium and infrastructure.

Finance details are separated by months and show previous seasons.

At the end of one season 20% income tax on club profits will be due.

Opponents substitute kickers.

Co-Trainer substitutes kickers.

Added neighbour positions for kickers.

AI makes offers for user kickers who are not on the transfer list.

Friendly matches.

Bugfix