This build has not been seen in a public branch.

No one likes bugs in their food - and we found a meaty one in our v1.0 kitchen!

To ensure our aspiring entrepreneurs get the best experience, we've pushed back the grand opening of DNFC by 1 day

Definitely Not Fried Chicken will release TOMORROW at 1pm BST!

See you tomorrow! ~ The Major