New language available in Gay World - you can play in Chinese Language
Enjoy!)
Gay World update for 28 September 2023
Chinese Language available in the game
Patchnotes via Steam Community
New language available in Gay World - you can play in Chinese Language
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Gay World Content Depot 776341
- Loading history…
Хранилище Gay World - OST (778210) Depot 778210
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update