Nautilus 3.1.1

Hey Beekeepers!
Continuing to crush these (not nice) bugs as they come in, keep 'em coming >:)
The game goes on sale today at some point for a whole week (valve are being all cool and mysterious and won't tell me what time), so if you've been waiting to grab the game at a nice discount you won't have to wait much longer!
~ Ell
Bug Fixes
- Fixed adding/removing bees to a beebox/beebank not syncing up in multiplayer
- Fixed buttboxes just not working at all in multiplayer
- Fixed buttbox layout for large numbers of butts
- Fixed rehabeelitator not working generally after restoring any of the underwater bees
- Fixed queen lifespan not counting down in a certain golden location
- Fixed Captain just giving away striped walls until he went out of business
- Fixed ocean butterflies not showing a tooltip when highlighting the right panel in the book
- Fixed kelp/algae not showing their discovered sprites for sunken admiral page
- Fixed degrumpifyer drones not potentially passing that onto the queen they make
- Fixed degrumpifyer not using up honey
- Fixed Beenjamin's hints being for the wrong species in the later tiers
- Fixed some of the hotbar bee icons being offset slightly
- Fixed habitats not working for coral/underwater bees
- Fixed habitats not showing correct environment sprites for the new species
- Fixed conditions for Crystalfin being wrong
