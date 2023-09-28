 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

APICO update for 28 September 2023

Nautilus 3.1.1

Share · View all patches · Build 12306661 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey Beekeepers!

Continuing to crush these (not nice) bugs as they come in, keep 'em coming >:)
The game goes on sale today at some point for a whole week (valve are being all cool and mysterious and won't tell me what time), so if you've been waiting to grab the game at a nice discount you won't have to wait much longer!

~ Ell

Bug Fixes
  • Fixed adding/removing bees to a beebox/beebank not syncing up in multiplayer
  • Fixed buttboxes just not working at all in multiplayer
  • Fixed buttbox layout for large numbers of butts
  • Fixed rehabeelitator not working generally after restoring any of the underwater bees
  • Fixed queen lifespan not counting down in a certain golden location
  • Fixed Captain just giving away striped walls until he went out of business
  • Fixed ocean butterflies not showing a tooltip when highlighting the right panel in the book
  • Fixed kelp/algae not showing their discovered sprites for sunken admiral page
  • Fixed degrumpifyer drones not potentially passing that onto the queen they make
  • Fixed degrumpifyer not using up honey
  • Fixed Beenjamin's hints being for the wrong species in the later tiers
  • Fixed some of the hotbar bee icons being offset slightly
  • Fixed habitats not working for coral/underwater bees
  • Fixed habitats not showing correct environment sprites for the new species
  • Fixed conditions for Crystalfin being wrong

Changed files in this update

APICO SteamDeck Depot 1390191
  • Loading history…
APICO Mac Depot 1390192
  • Loading history…
APICO Linux Depot 1390193
  • Loading history…
APICO Windows Depot 1390194
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link