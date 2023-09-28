 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Naval Action update for 28 September 2023

Surprise from Malabar

Share · View all patches · Build 12306590 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Captains

Human leg has 62 bones. Despite this fact, breaking only a couple by cannonball is enough to require complete amputation of the leg. This is the fastest cheapest and most effective treatment as most surgeons concurred, especially the forgotten Dr John the Cutman from Nassau. It was this John who first noticed the strange fleets of frigates in the Bahamas. Now you might be able to see them too.

Surprise from Malabar
Special ONCE per season event.

  • Location: Bahamas
  • Loot content: 3 legendary and 3 rare special event only upgrades
  • Time: Starts 29 September - Ends 2nd of October (this forthcoming weekend)

Changed depots in dirty branch

View more data in app history for build 12306590
Naval Action Content Depot 311311
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link