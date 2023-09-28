[QOL Update]
- Fixed an issue where the RewardText for "Equation" was not updated.
- Made "Block" and "Resurrection" visible.
- Notated the special effect of "Fibanomnom" and now red text is added to the Stats.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
[QOL Update]
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update