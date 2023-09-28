Niflheim Realm

Hello vikings!

ːNA_CrystalːToday we have a lot of news! ːNA_Crystalː

Niflheim, the seventh Realm

First of all, new Realm available: Niflheim! This is the realm where everything started. Its deep layers of ice make it the coldest realm on Norse mythology.

You will meet Auðumbla, the Primal Cow, one of the first beings ever created. Also meet Buri, the first of Gods and grandfather to Odin.

We’ve added new content since the Beta. For example, you will find the Blizzard Curse at the beginning of each run. A new kind of heart has been added, the Ice Hear Container. When hit, you will repel the enemies around you and slow them down. This of course, will come with a new set of Ice Potions.



We’re gonna swap two final bosses

While developing the game, we thought Ymir would fit great on Jotunheim, as he was the father of giants. However, Ymir is also the first being that ever existed. And that’s why we are going to swap things around and make him the final boss on Niflheim.

But, what about Jotunheim then? We decided to ask Jörð, Thor’s mom if she would like to defend her realm, and she proudly accepted.

So, in this update, you will fight Jörð as final boss on Niflheim. In a few weeks we will swap Ymir and Jörð so everything makes sense and players don’t feel that confused with this change. We hope we explained ourselves!

When the time comes, we will post an update explaining the changes.

Ice Relics

As this is an ice related update, 4 new relics will become part of the glossary.

Nightmare Mode

Nightmare Mode will now be available on Alfheim and Svartalfheim too so you can test you abilities in this challenging 9 wave run.

Helga Boost

Because she deserves it, Helga's ultimate abillty will now feature more stacks so you can make her even stronger!

Spooky Season News

To celebrate Fall and Spookiness, this Sunday, October 1st, we will publish another update with new content!

Halloween decorations, spooky relics, one themed character skin and a brand new survivor to join ranks!

Here’s a sneak peek… any guesses??? See you in a few days to uncover all the content!

